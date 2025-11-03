For Store and Scheme Queries - 9562-916-916

Malabar Gold White Bali

Free Shipping In India | Hallmarked jewellery available for sale
Malabar Gold White Bali
Malabar Gold White Bali Malabar Gold White Bali Malabar Gold White Bali
wishlist-icon

Malabar Gold White Bali

SKU : EGDSDZ005
Free Shipping in India

Availability: In stock
Free Shipping In India | Hallmarked jewellery available for sale
₹ 15,105

Customized this product

Gold Color:

Please enter your PINCODE

(Dispatch by: Tuesday, Nov 04, 25)

Price Break-up

  • Gold₹ 11782.38
    +
  • Other Stone₹ 1085.00
    +
  • Making₹ 2698.16
    +
  • Tax₹ 466.97
  • Total ₹ 15,105

100% Certified by International Standards

100 % certified

Product Details

Metal Information

22 KT (916)

Gold Purity

Yellow

Metal Colour

1.21

Gross Weight (g)

Full Product Details

Details
Free Shipping In India
  • Product Details
  • Brand Description
Basic Information
  • Product Type Earring
  • Brands Starlet
  • Item package quantity 2
  • Gender Kids
Metal Information
  • Metal Purity 22 KT (916)
  • Metal Colour Yellow
  • Gross Weight ( g. ) 1.355
  • Net Weight ( g. ) 1.045
Certification Details
  • Gold Certification BIS Hallmark 916
  • Hallmark License No HM/C-7790174629
Stone Information
  • Stone Weight ( g. ) 0.31
Other Information
  • Theme Classic
  • Design Type Bali
  • Wearing Style Daily Wear
  • Occasion Birthday
Product Findings
  • Finding Type Endless Hoop
Product Dimension
  • Product Height (mm) 12
  • Product Width (mm) 3
More Information
  • Country of origin India
  • Marketed by Malabar Gold Limited, Malabar National Hub, Plot No 44, 45, Street Number 14, Marol MIDC Industry Estate, Andheri East, Mumbai - 400093.
  • Manufactured Under Malabar Gold & Diamonds C/o Malabar Gold Limited, Malabar National Hub, Plot No 44, 45, Street Number 14, Marol MIDC Industry Estate, Andheri East, Mumbai - 400093

View Product Details

Starlet - Kid’s Jewellery

Children love the sparkle and glitter of jewellery more than adults and presumably a mother ‘s love to doll up their little ones with fancy and attractive jewels never fades away. So but obviously, kids jewellery has become quite popular over the years and thus we at Malabar Gold & Diamonds have revealed a wonderful range of jewellery for children that is available for all age groups. Our collection includes everything from earrings to bracelets and rings to pendants and features funky shapes to suit the taste of all kids. The trendy ornaments are beautifully crafted in “meenakari” designs adding a bright and positive appeal to the collection.

However when it comes to designing jewellery for kids, a lots of care has to be taken. Not only do the designs have to be playful and unique to suit the mischievous nature of children, but the metals need to be 100% child-safe and non-hazardous.Our latest “Starlet” brand for kid’s comes in a variety of fun, attractive and peppy designs that will definitely cheer up any kid and which are undoubtedly gorgeous and crafted using the latest in child-friendly technology, these collections will be the ideal souvenirs for children of all ages.

Buy gold jewellery for kids online that matches the style of the little one. It is a good way to purchase perfect matching jewellery on a budget and in your own convenience. Choose from our wide range of selection, from matching rings, bangles, earrings to pendants. By introducing varieties of designs our Starlet collection certainly grabs the little minds between the age group of 1-10, each piece is carefully created with no sharp edges and using the most child-safe materials possible.

View Product Details

Brand Description

Details
Free Shipping In India
  • Product Details
  • Brand Description
Basic Information
  • Product Type Earring
  • Brands Starlet
  • Item package quantity 2
  • Gender Kids
Metal Information
  • Metal Purity 22 KT (916)
  • Metal Colour Yellow
  • Gross Weight ( g. ) 1.355
  • Net Weight ( g. ) 1.045
Certification Details
  • Gold Certification BIS Hallmark 916
  • Hallmark License No HM/C-7790174629
Stone Information
  • Stone Weight ( g. ) 0.31
Other Information
  • Theme Classic
  • Design Type Bali
  • Wearing Style Daily Wear
  • Occasion Birthday
Product Findings
  • Finding Type Endless Hoop
Product Dimension
  • Product Height (mm) 12
  • Product Width (mm) 3
More Information
  • Country of origin India
  • Marketed by Malabar Gold Limited, Malabar National Hub, Plot No 44, 45, Street Number 14, Marol MIDC Industry Estate, Andheri East, Mumbai - 400093.
  • Manufactured Under Malabar Gold & Diamonds C/o Malabar Gold Limited, Malabar National Hub, Plot No 44, 45, Street Number 14, Marol MIDC Industry Estate, Andheri East, Mumbai - 400093

View Product Details

Starlet - Kid’s Jewellery

Children love the sparkle and glitter of jewellery more than adults and presumably a mother ‘s love to doll up their little ones with fancy and attractive jewels never fades away. So but obviously, kids jewellery has become quite popular over the years and thus we at Malabar Gold & Diamonds have revealed a wonderful range of jewellery for children that is available for all age groups. Our collection includes everything from earrings to bracelets and rings to pendants and features funky shapes to suit the taste of all kids. The trendy ornaments are beautifully crafted in “meenakari” designs adding a bright and positive appeal to the collection.

However when it comes to designing jewellery for kids, a lots of care has to be taken. Not only do the designs have to be playful and unique to suit the mischievous nature of children, but the metals need to be 100% child-safe and non-hazardous.Our latest “Starlet” brand for kid’s comes in a variety of fun, attractive and peppy designs that will definitely cheer up any kid and which are undoubtedly gorgeous and crafted using the latest in child-friendly technology, these collections will be the ideal souvenirs for children of all ages.

Buy gold jewellery for kids online that matches the style of the little one. It is a good way to purchase perfect matching jewellery on a budget and in your own convenience. Choose from our wide range of selection, from matching rings, bangles, earrings to pendants. By introducing varieties of designs our Starlet collection certainly grabs the little minds between the age group of 1-10, each piece is carefully created with no sharp edges and using the most child-safe materials possible.

Malabar Promises

9 Reasons To Shop With Us!

  • Lifetime
    Maintenance

  • Your Jewellery
    is Insured

  • 14 Days
    Return Policy

  • Complete Transparency

  • Easy
    Exchange

  • Certified
    Diamonds

  • BIS 916
    Hallmarked

  • Zero Deduction
    Gold Exchange

  • Guaranteed
    BuyBack

You May Like This

Any Questions ? Please contact us at

+91 22 62300916

+91 9167780916

₹ 15,105
Customize Further>

Any Questions ? Please contact us at

+91 22 62300916

+91 9167780916

100% Certified by
International Standards

Details
Free Shipping In India
  • Product Details
  • Brand Description
Basic Information
  • Product Type Earring
  • Brands Starlet
  • Item package quantity 2
  • Gender Kids
Metal Information
  • Metal Purity 22 KT (916)
  • Metal Colour Yellow
  • Gross Weight ( g. ) 1.355
  • Net Weight ( g. ) 1.045
Certification Details
  • Gold Certification BIS Hallmark 916
  • Hallmark License No HM/C-7790174629
Stone Information
  • Stone Weight ( g. ) 0.31
Other Information
  • Theme Classic
  • Design Type Bali
  • Wearing Style Daily Wear
  • Occasion Birthday
Product Findings
  • Finding Type Endless Hoop
Product Dimension
  • Product Height (mm) 12
  • Product Width (mm) 3
More Information
  • Country of origin India
  • Marketed by Malabar Gold Limited, Malabar National Hub, Plot No 44, 45, Street Number 14, Marol MIDC Industry Estate, Andheri East, Mumbai - 400093.
  • Manufactured Under Malabar Gold & Diamonds C/o Malabar Gold Limited, Malabar National Hub, Plot No 44, 45, Street Number 14, Marol MIDC Industry Estate, Andheri East, Mumbai - 400093

View Product Details

Starlet - Kid’s Jewellery

Children love the sparkle and glitter of jewellery more than adults and presumably a mother ‘s love to doll up their little ones with fancy and attractive jewels never fades away. So but obviously, kids jewellery has become quite popular over the years and thus we at Malabar Gold & Diamonds have revealed a wonderful range of jewellery for children that is available for all age groups. Our collection includes everything from earrings to bracelets and rings to pendants and features funky shapes to suit the taste of all kids. The trendy ornaments are beautifully crafted in “meenakari” designs adding a bright and positive appeal to the collection.

However when it comes to designing jewellery for kids, a lots of care has to be taken. Not only do the designs have to be playful and unique to suit the mischievous nature of children, but the metals need to be 100% child-safe and non-hazardous.Our latest “Starlet” brand for kid’s comes in a variety of fun, attractive and peppy designs that will definitely cheer up any kid and which are undoubtedly gorgeous and crafted using the latest in child-friendly technology, these collections will be the ideal souvenirs for children of all ages.

Buy gold jewellery for kids online that matches the style of the little one. It is a good way to purchase perfect matching jewellery on a budget and in your own convenience. Choose from our wide range of selection, from matching rings, bangles, earrings to pendants. By introducing varieties of designs our Starlet collection certainly grabs the little minds between the age group of 1-10, each piece is carefully created with no sharp edges and using the most child-safe materials possible.

You May Like This

Malabar Gold Pink n White Bali

SKU : EGDSDZ004

₹ 13,022
Press the '+' button to add to home screen. +X
© 2024 Malabar Gold And Diamonds Limited. All Rights Reserved.
 