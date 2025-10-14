Malabar Gold White Bali

Starlet - Kid’s Jewellery

Children love the sparkle and glitter of jewellery more than adults and presumably a mother ‘s love to doll up their little ones with fancy and attractive jewels never fades away. So but obviously, kids jewellery has become quite popular over the years and thus we at Malabar Gold & Diamonds have revealed a wonderful range of jewellery for children that is available for all age groups. Our collection includes everything from earrings to bracelets and rings to pendants and features funky shapes to suit the taste of all kids. The trendy ornaments are beautifully crafted in “meenakari” designs adding a bright and positive appeal to the collection.

However when it comes to designing jewellery for kids, a lots of care has to be taken. Not only do the designs have to be playful and unique to suit the mischievous nature of children, but the metals need to be 100% child-safe and non-hazardous.Our latest “Starlet” brand for kid’s comes in a variety of fun, attractive and peppy designs that will definitely cheer up any kid and which are undoubtedly gorgeous and crafted using the latest in child-friendly technology, these collections will be the ideal souvenirs for children of all ages.

Buy gold jewellery for kids online that matches the style of the little one. It is a good way to purchase perfect matching jewellery on a budget and in your own convenience. Choose from our wide range of selection, from matching rings, bangles, earrings to pendants. By introducing varieties of designs our Starlet collection certainly grabs the little minds between the age group of 1-10, each piece is carefully created with no sharp edges and using the most child-safe materials possible.